Red Violet (RDVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red Violet by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,946,000 after buying an additional 237,792 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

