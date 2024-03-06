Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Relx by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 283,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,206,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

