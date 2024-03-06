Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $19.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 133,866 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

