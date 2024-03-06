Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,096,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,204,991 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 6.76% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,405,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 743,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

