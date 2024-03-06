Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.17. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,216,043 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

