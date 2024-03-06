Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Announces GBX 3.80 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ricardo Price Performance

Ricardo stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 433 ($5.50). The company had a trading volume of 121,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,803. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The company has a market cap of £269.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2,246.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 468.55.

Get Ricardo alerts:

About Ricardo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.