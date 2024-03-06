Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Announces GBX 3.80 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ricardo stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 433 ($5.50). The company had a trading volume of 121,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,803. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The company has a market cap of £269.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2,246.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 468.55.
