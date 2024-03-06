Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIGL. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

