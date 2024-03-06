Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 31.25

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of RIII opened at GBX 2,143.74 ($27.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,489.36 and a beta of 0.73. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,220 ($28.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,096.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.89.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

