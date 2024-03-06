Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 31.25

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of RIII opened at GBX 2,143.74 ($27.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,489.36 and a beta of 0.73. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,220 ($28.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,096.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.89.
About Rights & Issues Investment Trust
