Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 656,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 548,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.02.
RSKD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.29.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
