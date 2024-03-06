RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

RLJ opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,182,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 160,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,816,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,848,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

