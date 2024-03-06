Rosenblatt Securities Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $65.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $150,958,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,332.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,554,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,391,000 after buying an additional 1,445,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

