Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. 1,024,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

