Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.88.

ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $128.93. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

