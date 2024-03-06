Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.640-5.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

ROST stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. 2,038,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,134. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.37.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

