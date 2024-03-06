Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,763,000 after buying an additional 381,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

