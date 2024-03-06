Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.64-5.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.06.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,953,763,000 after purchasing an additional 381,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

