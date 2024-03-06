Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.65 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ROR stock opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 309.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,731.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

