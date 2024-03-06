Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.57 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.33. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $97.98 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

