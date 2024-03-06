Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.10 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,099,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $513.63. 1,503,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $516.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

