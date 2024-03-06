Royal Bank of Canada Has $843.95 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.83% of Lockheed Martin worth $843,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.46. 246,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,379. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.04 and its 200 day moving average is $439.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

