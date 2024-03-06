Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 346,925 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,629,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.66. 1,569,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

