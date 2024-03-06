Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.26. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RY opened at C$133.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$137.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

