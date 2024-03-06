Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $138,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $213.37. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

