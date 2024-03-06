Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 108.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $248,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 41.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $1,523.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,475. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,670.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,487.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

