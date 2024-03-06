Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 240,668 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $101,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $12.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.23. 46,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $541.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

