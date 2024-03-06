Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 28,005 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

ACN traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,822. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $386.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

