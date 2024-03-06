Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $118.62 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $118,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.30. 155,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average is $297.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

