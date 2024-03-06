Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $143.12 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,711,066 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $143,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

