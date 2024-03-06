Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $302.43 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,830 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 5.97% of THOR Industries worth $302,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $489,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 93.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO traded down $13.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.