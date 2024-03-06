Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $315.72 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $315,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 451.0% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 899,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 736,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,809,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.3 %

TSM traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.13. 8,355,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,333,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

