Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.41 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,434,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $196,625,000 after acquiring an additional 900,280 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 225,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 4,116,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,584,141. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.