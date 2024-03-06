Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $177,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

