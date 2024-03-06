Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,140,312 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,312 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $168,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,409. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

