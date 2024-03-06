Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 743,882 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 743,882 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Delta Air Lines worth $188,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

DAL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 1,773,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,442,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

