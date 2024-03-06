Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of TE Connectivity worth $147,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. 790,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

