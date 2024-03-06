Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $338,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 642,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,500,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $8,083,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

