Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 143,787 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 939,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,787 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $79,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

PACCAR stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $115.81.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

