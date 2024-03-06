Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:RMT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.52.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
