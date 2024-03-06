Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

