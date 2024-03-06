Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RVT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 66,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,132. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
