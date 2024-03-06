Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 66,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,132. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

