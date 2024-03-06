Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 22nd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 80,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 123.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.