RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $183.96 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $183.96 million and $2.45 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $66,670.07 or 0.99575807 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00604941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00124958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00055381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00216234 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00146965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,759 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,759.31330564 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,211.8775183 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,873,851.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.