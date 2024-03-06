RTW Investments LP Buys New Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,637,000. Apogee Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APGE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,619,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,261,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,461,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,072. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.