RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the quarter. Immunocore comprises 6.7% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 12.46% of Immunocore worth $316,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in Immunocore by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immunocore by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 166.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 198,685 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. 92,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,884. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

