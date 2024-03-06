Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 200,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises about 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Xperi worth $39,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 722,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

