Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,715 shares during the period. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $53,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

