Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 703,934 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,934 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.53% of Sutro Biopharma worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STRO opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.
In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
