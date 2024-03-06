Rush Island Management LP Has $63.36 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rush Island Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,275 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 5.4% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned 0.86% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $63,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,120. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

