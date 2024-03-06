Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.70. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 208,192 shares.

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 195,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

