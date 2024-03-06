Saitama Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.25 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $50.18 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00014846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,763.09 or 0.99554903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00145193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Saitama is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,766,368 coins. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00118375 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,234,605.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

