Samsara (IOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Samsara has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 316,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Samsara by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

